LONDON, Sept 20 More than three decades after
"The Shining" was first published, the sequel to Stephen King's
classic horror novel is finally coming out next year.
"Doctor Sleep" is due for publication on Sept. 24, 2013, the
U.S. author said on his website.
The original book was published in 1977, and its success
helped establish King's fame as a horror novelist.
"Scribner and Hodder & Stoughton have established September
24, 2013 as the official first publication date for Doctor
Sleep, a sequel to The Shining," King said on his website.
In 1980, "The Shining" was adapted into a film directed by
Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson in the role of Jack
Torrance, the troubled writer who moves his wife and psychic
son, Danny, to the isolated Overlook Hotel in the Colorado
mountains.
In the sequel, Dan Torrance, no longer a boy but a
middle-aged man, is still haunted by his father's legacy and the
horrific childhood year he spent at the Overlook Hotel,
according to a synopsis of the book posted on the website.
He uses his gift - the shining - to comfort the dying in a
New Hampshire town but his life is upset when he meets a
12-year-old girl who also has the shining and whom he "must save
from a tribe of murderous paranormals," the website said.
King has written some 50 novels, including "Carrie," "The
Dead Zone" and "Misery."
