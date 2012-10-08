Oct 8 Lena Dunham, creator of HBO comedy
"Girls", has signed a deal for a debut book giving advice to
young women on sex and work, a publishing contract reported to
be worth several million dollars.
Publisher Random House said on Monday it was "thrilled" to
sign Dunham's collection of essays entitled "Not That Kind of
Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She's Learned", but declined
to comment on financial details.
The New York Times, citing unnamed publishing sources, said
Random House paid more than $3.5 million for the 26-year-old's
first book after a fierce bidding war.
Random House Editor-in-Chief Susan Kamil described Dunham in
a statement as "fresh, wise, so assured. She is that rare
literary talent that will only grow from strength, to strength
and we look forward to helping her build a long career as an
author."
According to a description from the publishing company,
Dunham's book will "offer frank and funny advice on everything
from sex to eating to traveling to work," and is expected to
follow in the footsteps of late filmmaker and author Nora Ephron
and former Cosmopolitan magazine Editor-in-Chief Helen Gurley
Brown.
Dunham, who broke out as a actor-writer-director with her
debut film "Tiny Furniture" in 2010, has become a rising star
with her raunchy television series "Girls", which got four Emmy
Award nominations earlier this year.
Random House is a unit of European media group Bertlesmann
.
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles, editing by Jill
Serjeant and Richard Chang)