NEW YORK Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell is writing a book called "David and Goliath" that is being billed as an exploration of what happens when underdogs confront the powerful.

Little, Brown will publish the book in 2013. Gladwell, 48, is a New York Times best-selling author whose books include "The Tipping Point".

Little, Brown is a division of Hachette Livre, a subsidiary of the Lagardere Group.

