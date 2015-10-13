LONDON Oct 13 Marlon James was named as the
first Jamaican winner of the Man Booker prize for fiction on
Tuesday for his reggae- and drug-infused novel "A Brief History
of Seven Killings" inspired by an attempt to kill reggae star
Bob Marley in 1976.
The 686-page novel, which uses Jamaican patois, Harlem slang
and liberal doses of scatological language, tells the story of a
gang of cocaine-fuelled ghetto kids armed with automatic weapons
who tried but failed to kill Marley in the Jamaican capital
Kingston before he gave a peace concert.
"The excitement of the book kept coming, I think, and we
just felt it didn't flag, and on re-reading it just got better,"
author and academic Michael Wood, chair of the five-person panel
of judges, told reporters.
"This book is startling in its range of voices and
registers, running from the patois of the street posse to The
Book of Revelation," Wood said in a statement.
"It is a representation of political times and places, from
the CIA intervention in Jamaica to the early years of crack
gangs in New York and Miami."
The panel selected the third novel by James, 44, who now
lives in Minneapolis and teaches writing, from a shortlist of
six titles.
James has been quoted, in an online interview with the
Gawker Review of Books website, as saying the book breaks a lot
of the rules he teaches his students at Macalester College in
St. Paul.
"Half of the stuff in that book I don't allow my students to
do," James said. "There's a seven-page sentence in the book.
Even when the book ends, it just stops."
Wood told reporters he was sure his mother would not have
been able to get through even a few pages of the book, but he
recommended it to readers who want to try something different.
"It may be controversial but only if you simply extract the
swearing and drugs and stuff from the context," he said. "It
could well be that it's not so controversial."
The prize, which in its 47-year history previously has gone
to Salman Rushdie, Hilary Mantel, Margaret Atwood and J.M.
Coetzee, carries a top cash award of 50,000 pounds ($76,000),
but more importantly can be a huge shot in the arm for book
sales.
Last year's winner, Australian writer Richard Flanagan's
"The Narrow Road to the Deep North", has sold 800,000 copies
worldwide, a statement announcing the prize results said.
James's book has won high critical acclaim, with the New
York Times saying it was "like a (Quentin) Tarantino remake of
'The Harder They Come', but with a soundtrack by Bob Marley and
a script by Oliver Stone and William Faulkner".
Wood noted that James calls his novel - which opens with a
dead man speaking, describes events that occurred in Jamaica
from the viewpoints of dozens of characters, and closes in New
York City - "Dickensian" in its scope.
He said a rule change two years ago which allowed American
writers to compete for the Man Booker, previously limited for
the most part to the Commonwealth, had no impact on this year's
choice, since Jamaica is a Commonwealth country. But he said the
change had broadened the types of books under consideration.
"The sheer range of what we read was amazing," he said.
($1 = 0.6556 pounds)
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)