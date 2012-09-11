LONDON, Sept 11 Hilary Mantel, who won the Man
Booker Prize for Fiction in 2009 with historical novel "Wolf
Hall", is on the shortlist for the coveted award again for her
sequel "Bring up the Bodies", organisers announced on Tuesday.
The other five nominees are Will Self ("Umbrella"), Deborah
Levy ("Swimming Home"), Malaysia's Tan Twan Eng ("The Garden of
Evening Mists") and first-time novelists Alison Moore ("The
Lighthouse") and Indian author Jeet Thayil ("Narcopolis").
"We loved the shock of language shown in so many different
ways and were exhilarated by the vigour and vividly defined
values in the six books that we chose," said Peter Stothard,
chair of the judges and editor of the Times Literary Supplement.
The overall winner will be announced at a ceremony at
London's Guildhall on Oct. 16 and receive a cheque for 50,000
pounds ($80,000) plus a spike in sales that usually accompanies
a major literary award.
Last year's winner, "The Sense of An Ending" by Julian
Barnes, has sold more than 300,000 print copies in the United
Kingdom alone.
Of the six shortlisted authors, two have previously been
linked to the prize.
Mantel won in 2009 with the first instalment of her Thomas
Cromwell trilogy, and was longlisted in 2005 for "Beyond Black".
Eng was longlisted for the prize in 2007 with his debut
novel, "The Gift of Rain".
The four other novelists including Self, who was described
by organisers as a "radical of contemporary literature",
appeared on the list for the first time.
The shortlist features three major publishers - Faber &
Faber, Fourth Estate and Bloomsbury - and three smaller regional
publishers - Myrmidon Books, Salt and And Other Stories.
Levy's novel Swimming Home is co-published by And Other
Stories and Faber & Faber.
Jonathan Ruppin, web editor at Foyles bookshops, praised the
judges' selection, and added:
"One can never discount the consistently brilliant Hilary
Mantel and Will Self has surpassed himself with Umbrella, but
I'm tipping Alison Moore's moody and exquisite The Lighthouse,
to pull off a triumph for the dynamic world of indie
publishing."
The prize launched in 1969 to promote works of fiction
written by citizens of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth or
the Republic of Ireland.
($1 = 0.6246 British pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)