LONDON, Sept 10 Six tales from gold-rush New
Zealand to Zimbabwe to the English countryside and elsewhere on
the planet were shortlisted for the 2013 Man Booker prize,
organisers said on Tuesday.
Two-time Booker nominee and Irish writer Colm Toibin headed
a list which also included English writer Jim Crace, Zimbabwean
NoViolet Bulawayo, New Zealander Eleanor Catton, Indian/American
author Jhumpa Lahiri and Canadian Ruth Ozeki.
"Global in its reach, this exceptional shortlist
demonstrates the vitality and range of the contemporary novel at
its finest," judging panel chair Robert Macfarlane said.
The 58-year-old Toibin was nominated for "The Testament of
Mary", the story of a woman who has lost her son in a
cataclysmic event that has led to an overpowering grief.
Crace's "Harvest" tells the tale of outsiders arriving at a
village in late summer before a fire at the local manor house
leads to punishment, suspicion of witchcraft and something
darker at the heart of the story.
It is the first time each of the four female writers has
been nominated for the prize.
They count among them a Buddhist priest (Ozeki), a member of
U.S. President Barack Obama's Committee on the Arts and
Humanities (Lahiri) and the first Zimbabwean writer to make the
shortlist (Bulawayo). Eleanor Catton, who will be 28 at the time
of the winner announcement, is the youngest on the shortlist.
Macfarlane, an academic, writer and critic said at the press
conference to announce the shortlist that the judging panel
searched carefully to find originality.
"We looked hard, it took a long time, it was effortful but
we found it," he said.
The winner of the 50,000 pound ($78,600) Man Booker prize
will be announced on Oct. 15.
Hilary Mantel wrote herself into the history books last
year, becoming the first woman and first Briton to win the
coveted Man Booker prize for fiction twice with "Bring Up the
Bodies", the sequel to her acclaimed "Wolf Hall".
A full list of the authors and their titles follows:
Author Title (Publisher)
NoViolet Bulawayo We Need New Names (Chatto & Windus)
Eleanor Catton The Luminaries (Granta)
Jim Crace Harvest (Picador)
Jhumpa Lahiri The Lowland (Bloomsbury)
Ruth Ozeki A Tale for the Time Being (Canongate)
Colm Toibin The Testament of Mary (Viking)
($1 = 0.6361 British pounds)
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing for Emma Farge)