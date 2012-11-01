LONDON Nov 1 Should you keep your mobile phone
on display at lunch? Can you tweet with taste and how does James
Bond maintain that polished look in those dashing dinner
jackets?
Two new guides from British etiquette authority Debrett's
offer modern men some time-honoured tips on shoe care and
shaving alongside 21st century advice on how to handle your
mobile phone, email punctuation and an answer for any modern
digital Hamlet: "To tweet or not to tweet?"
The sartorial bible "Men's Style" includes advice on formal
wear and tailoring traditions as well as how to mix and match
casual clothing, picking the right aftershave and "essential"
advice on maintaining luxuriant beards and moustaches.
"Netiquette" helps navigate the dos and don'ts of the
digital age with useful suggestions on mobile phone use, golden
rules for emails and texting faux pas. It demystifies technical
terminology, offers ways to protect your privacy and advice on
getting your Twitter persona just right.
"Men's Style is packed with subtle advice and practical
hints to help the modern man to appear effortlessly stylish,
while at a time when web-based communication is threatening to
take over all our lives, Netiquette is an indispensable guide on
how to deal with every digital dilemma," Debrett's Managing
Editor Jo Bryant said in a statement.
Both guides are part of a series of titles, which include
"Debrett's People of Today", listing people of distinction and
achievement, "A Guide to Civilised Separation" and "Debrett's
A-Z of Modern Manners".
Besides its modern-day etiquette and grooming guides,
Debrett's has been the indispensible record of the British
aristocracy for centuries, tracking the fortunes of titled
families since the late 18th century.
(Reporting by Paul Casciato)