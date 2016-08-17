(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Aug 17 First myth of personal finance
journalism: That financial experts are great with money and
always have been.
Not so.
Take Lauren Greutman, a popular financial blogger
(www.laurengreutman.com) whose new book "The Recovering Spender"
recounts her journey from financial train wreck to someone who
dispenses money advice on programs like The Today Show and The
Dr. Oz Show.
Greutman sat down with Reuters to talk about her new book,
to be released in September.
Q: What is your personal money story?
A: I was $40,000 in debt, mostly on credit cards, with an
underwater mortgage and running a budget deficit of $1,000 a
month.
Q: Was it hard to put so much of your money mistakes on
paper?
A: People usually put the best of themselves out there; I
wanted to put the worst of myself out there. That way I could
engage with people who think that they could never possibly get
out of their own financial mess.
Q: You say that being a spender is like being an alcoholic -
always one purchase away from slipping into old habits?
A: That is why I call the book the "recovering" spender, not
"recovered". I did a lot of research on brain chemistry, and
people with spending issues have a lack of activity in the part
of the brain that tells you, 'Stop doing what you're doing!'
As a result you have to learn your own boundaries, know what
your weaknesses and triggers are, and trick yourself into doing
the right thing.
Q: Your book is not only about budget numbers and
spreadsheets, but underlying issues like depression and anxiety.
Why?
A: Spenders tend to feel depressed and anxious, and then
feel happy when they spend, and then guilty when it is done. So
it is a vicious cycle, and then they feel overwhelmed because
they are stuck. Somebody has to step in and pull you out of that
tornado, and that is what I want this book to do.
Q: You outline a 12-step program for recovering spenders.
What is it?
A: Some of the steps include taking an inventory of your
spending, making a list of all the people you owe debts to,
confessing your spending to another person, admitting you have a
problem, setting boundaries, creating a budget that works, and
decluttering your life and finances.
Q: Any specific tips for spenders to actually stick to a
budget, once they have created one?
A: You have to give yourself a bit of wiggle room. So if you
make $5,000 a month, you budget it all out, but then give
yourself $20 a week to spend on whatever you want. You don't
want to be too rigid, because the biggest reason people fail
with budgets is that they don't give themselves any margin of
error for fun.
Q: Tell people about the 'fences' analogy that helped you
get control of your finances?
A: A budget is like a fence around your money. It is like
the fenced-in backyard my kids have. It is not meant to take the
fun out of everything, it is meant to keep you safe and secure.
It is a boundary, so at the end of the day you know your money
is in the right place. Within that fence, you can be stress-free
and have fun.
Q: What is the best way for spenders to change their
perception of money?
A: Make money a reflection of your value system. Maybe you
want to spend money on a new purse, for instance. So weigh that
desire against the consequences. Maybe you will be late on your
mortgage payment, or not be able to buy school supplies for your
kid. Those values are obviously more important, so you can't buy
the purse. Spenders see what they want right now, but they don't
always think about all the things they are giving up.
