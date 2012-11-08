TOKYO Nov 8 The suave and sensitive Edward
Cullen of "Twilight" may be the norm for vampires these days,
but fictional monsters such as Dracula originally sprang from
the fear of inexplicable diseases and the mysteries of death in
the natural world.
So argues science journalist Matt Kaplan in "Medusa's Gaze
and Vampire's Bite: The Science of Monsters," an examination of
monsters around the world and throughout history - the science
behind their origins, and why they matter to us even now.
"When our kids ask for monster stories around the campfire,
they are behaving in a way that is not dissimilar to lion cubs,"
Kaplan said in an email.
"Lion cubs play fight so they can test out their skills in a
safe place where nobody is going to get maimed or killed.
Monster stories serve a similar purpose, they allow us to face
our worst fears without the risks that are normally associated
with them."
Some are simple. The Kraken tales of mammoth monster squid,
along with the Leviathan of the Bible, are most likely based
upon the existence of real creatures such as whales.
The terrifying Medusa of Greek myths, with her hair made of
snakes and a gaze that could turn things to stone, may have been
distantly connected to the idea of fossils for ancient people,
with the snakes in her hair an example of pure fear.
Though mentions of vampire-like creatures exist as early as
ancient Greece, it took hundreds of years for tales of the
creatures to gradually evolve into the haunting undead of more
recent history.
Accounts of people found in their graves with blood on their
lips and their stomachs seemingly full, as if they had just
eaten, may be explained by simple decay, with gas buildup
throughout the body sometimes pushing blood up from the lungs.
Elongated canine teeth and fingernails was due to skin shrinking
after death and pulling away, making both more prominent.
Later, greater awareness of contagious diseases such as
influenza and tuberculosis - which could cause people who came
in contact with the ill person to also sicken and die - further
contributed to the myth. This was especially true due to
incubation periods that weren't understood at the time, making
it unclear how the diseases were being spread.
"One death would follow another in a dominolike
progression," writes Kaplan. "In a morbid sense, these patients
were literally killing their friends and relatives, but from
their deathbeds rather than the hereafter."
But vampires have now undergone a radical transformation, a
process that began with the publication of Bram Stoker's
"Dracula" but has speeded up in recent years.
"If tuberculosis, influenza, rabies and bloated bodies are
the human experiences from which Dracula came, how have we now
ended up with the kind, honorable and handsome Edward Cullen?"
Kaplan said.
For one thing, modern science has uncovered the mechanism of
various diseases, which remain a fear but now appear as their
true selves, as in stories such as "The Andromeda Strain."
Vampires have also become increasingly charming,
transforming their original monster nature into something else.
"In a world where the seemingly most virtuous individuals
all too often fall prey to vice, public interest in good souls
battling their own bestial natures is higher than ever, and
vampires provide exploration of this," Kaplan added.
In the future, fears are likely to focus on things like
genetic manipulation - think Jurassic Park - and also from
technology, with worries about what computers might do with true
artificial intelligence looming large.
"What I find most interesting here is that these monsters
really require human participation in their creation," he said,
noting the popularity of films like "Avatar" and "Planet of the
Apes," where monsters are the heroes and the humans, monsters.
Why are we so comfortable with feeling elated as inhuman
beasts rip apart people? I think a long, hard look in the mirror
can provide a lot of answers," he said.
