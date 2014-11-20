NEW YORK Nov 19 Phil Klay and Evan Osnos were
given the top prizes at the 65th National Book Awards, among the
most prestigious literary prizes in U.S. publishing, at a gala
dinner on Wednesday that honored the best fiction, non-fiction,
poetry and young adult writers.
Klay was awarded the fiction prize for "Redeployment," his
book of stories about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Osnos
earned his award for "Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth,
and Faith in the New China" in the non-fiction category.
"Redeployment" was picked from a short list of fiction works
by authors Rabih Alameddine, Marilynne Robinson, Anthony Doerr
and Emily St. John Mandel.
"I did not think I would be up here," a surprised Klay, who
is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq, said
accepting the award.
In their citation, the judges described the book as a
"kaleidoscopic vision of conflict and homecoming" and Klay as
the "quintessential storyteller of America's Iraq conflict."
Osnos, who wrote about China's drive toward modernization
and the role of the individual and the Communist Party, competed
among non-fiction works by Roz Chast, John Lahr, Anand Gopal and
Edward O. Wilson.
Louise Gluck was awarded the poetry prize for "Faithful and
Virtuous Night" in the category in which four of the five
finalists were women. Jacqueline Woodson took home the young
people's literature prize for "Brown Girl Dreaming."
The National Book Awards, which are administered by the
National Book Foundation, were established in 1950 to celebrate
the best of American literature. Judges in each of the four
categories select the winner from entries submitted by American
publishers.
Ursula K. Le Guin, an award-winning author of fantasy and
science fiction works, children's books and short stories,
received the 2014 Medal for Distinguished Contribution to
American Letters for her transformative impact on American
literature.
"The Left Hand of Darkness" and "The Dispossessed" are among
her works. Previous winners of the medal include E.L. Doctorow,
Arthur Miller, Elmore Leonard and John Updike.
Kyle Zimmer, the president and CEO of First Book, a
non-profit that provides new books to educators and programs
serving children in need, received the National Book
Foundation's 2014 Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to
the America Literary.
Last year the award went to author Maya Angelou, who died on
May 28 the age of 86.
The finalists in the four categories were selected more than
1,400 entries.
(Editing by Michael Perry)