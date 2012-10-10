NEW YORK Oct 10 Books about war-torn Iraq and
post-World War II Eastern Europe, Lyndon Johnson and Mumbai were
among 20 finalists announced on Wednesday for the annual
National Book Awards, among the most prestigious in U.S.
publishing.
The National Book Foundation, which administers the awards,
nominated five writers in each of four categories: fiction,
nonfiction, poetry and young people's literature.
The finalists for the nonfiction prize included former New
York Times reporter Anthony Shadid, who received a posthumous
nomination for "House of Stone: A Memoir of Home, Family, and a
Lost Middle East," and Robert Caro for the fourth volume in his
monumental biography of former U.S. President Johnson, "The
Passage of Power: The Years of Lyndon Johnson, Volume 4."
Both writers are Pulitzer Prize winners. Shadid died of an
asthma attack while reporting in eastern Syria in February aged
43.
Nominees for fiction included well-known authors such as
Junot Díaz for "This Is How You Lose Her" and Dave Eggers for "A
Hologram for the King."
Louise Erdrich for "The Round House," Ben Fountain for
"Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," and Kevin Powers for "The
Yellow Birds" were the other fiction finalists.
Nonfiction nominees also included Anne Applebaum for "Iron
Curtain: The Crushing of Eastern Europe, 1945-1956," Katherine
Boo for "Behind the Beautiful Forevers: Life, Death, and Hope in
a Mumbai Undercity," and Domingo Martinez for "The Boy Kings of
Texas."
Winners will be chosen by panels of four or five judges, who
include writers Brad Gooch and Susan Orlean for nonfiction and
Stacey D'Erasmo and Janet Peery on the fiction side.
The poetry finalists included David Ferry for "Bewilderment:
New Poems and Translations," Cynthia Huntington for "Heavenly
Bodies," Tim Seibles for "Fast Animal," Alan Shapiro for "Night
of the Republic" and Susan Wheeler for "Meme."
The young people's literature finalists were
William Alexander for "Goblin Secrets," Carrie Arcos for "Out of
Reach," Patricia McCormick for "Never Fall Down," Eliot Schrefer
for "Endangered" and Steve Sheinkin for "Bomb: The Race to
Build- and Steal-the World's Most Dangerous Weapon."
The four winning writers each receive a $10,000 prize.
The awards will be presented on Nov. 14 at a gala ceremony
in New York at which novelist Elmore Leonard and New York Times
publisher Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. will also receive lifetime
achievement honors.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud, editing by Christine Kearney; and
Peter Galloway)