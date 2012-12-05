LOS ANGELES Dec 5 Oprah Winfrey has selected
"The Twelve Tribes of Hattie" by first-time novelist Ayana
Mathis as the second book in her newly re-branded book club, the
media mogul said on Wednesday.
Oprah's Book Club 2.0 will test whether Winfrey can sustain
her power to propel books onto best-seller lists without her
daily TV talk show, which she left in 2011 to focus on cable
network OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and her magazine O, the Oprah
Magazine.
Mathis' debut novel, published by Knopf, follows the life
and children of Hattie Shepherd, who took part in the Great
Migration of 1910-1930 as a teenager when blacks left the
American South in droves searching for work in northern cities.
It is billed as an emotionally charged novel of resilience in
search of the American dream.
"The opening pages of Ayana's debut took my breath away,"
Winfrey said in a statement. "I can't remember when I read
anything that moved me in quite this way, besides the work of
Toni Morrison."
The novel will be released on Thursday.
Winfrey revived her book club in June with the selection of
Cheryl Strayed's memoir "Wild," in which the author recounts her
1,100-mile solo hike following the death of her mother and the
break-up of her marriage.
"Wild," also published by Knopf, spent six weeks atop the
New York Times Best Seller List after Winfrey's selection.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Jill Serjeant and Leslie
Adler)