LONDON, April 17 Ann Patchett, who won the
Orange Prize for Fiction for female writers in 2002, was
nominated again on Tuesday with "State of Wonder", her sixth
novel.
She was one of three U.S. authors on a shortlist of six,
including Cynthia Ozick, who turned 84 on Tuesday and was the
oldest nominee for the annual award.
"My only regret is that the rules of the prize don't permit
a longer shortlist," said author Joanna Trollope, chair of the
judges. "However, I am confident that the 14 novels we had to
leave out will make their own well-deserved way."
The winner of the prize, which comes with a cheque for
30,000 pounds ($48,000), will be announced in London on May 30.
Patchett won the award 10 years ago with "Bel Canto", and in
2012 is in the running with State of Wonder, described by
organisers as a journey into the "heart of the South American
darkness".
It follows Marina Singh as she tries to track down enigmatic
scientist Annick Swenson in the Amazonian rainforest, where she
is developing a drug that could alter women's lives forever but
refuses to report on her progress.
Ozick's contender, "Foreign Bodies", revolves around Bea
Nightingale, another woman who leaves her familiar surroundings
to travel from the United States to France where she becomes
entangled in the lives of her brother's family.
The third U.S. author, Madeline Miller, was nominated for
her debut novel "The Song of Achilles", based on Greek legend,
which she worked on for 10 years.
Ireland's Anne Enright, the Man Booker Prize winner in 2007,
was shortlisted for "The Forgotten Waltz", about love and desire
set in modern-day Dublin, and Britain's Georgina Harding was
nominated for "Painter of Silence" set in 1950s Romania.
Canadian writer Esi Edugyan rounded out the 2012 nominees
with "Half Blood Blues", which takes place in Paris in 1940 and
Berlin 50 years later.
