LONDON, April 18 Veteran American war
correspondent Marie Colvin who was killed in Syria last year was
nominated on Thursday for the Orwell Prize, a British literary
award for political writing.
Colvin, a U.S. reporter for Britain's Sunday Times
newspaper, was killed alongside French photographer Remi Ochlik
as Syrian government forces attacked the town of Homs in
February last year and rockets hit the house where they were
staying.
"On the Front Line: The Collected Journalism of Marie
Colvin" was published in April last year. The book ends with her
final written dispatch from Homs.
Colvin's book was one of seven shortlisted from 210
nominations for the Orwell book prize that was set up 10 years
ago to award work "that comes closest to George Orwell's
ambition to make political writing into an art".
Prize director Jean Seaton said the judges started from
Orwell's injunction: "My starting point is always a feeling of
partisanship, a sense of injustice".
"That is what the judges hunted for and found, writing that
was measured and calm not simply angry," Seaton said in a
statement.
Colvin, 56, was one of 17 professional journalists and 44
citizen journalists killed in Syria last year, according to the
Paris-based rights group Reporters Without Borders.
Also nominated for the prize that will be announced on May
15 was the "Occupation Diaries" by Palestinian lawyer and writer
Raja Shehadeh who won the Orwell book prize in 2008.
British human rights lawyer Clive Stafford Smith was
nominated for a second time, this time for his book "Injustice"
about the death penalty in the United States.
The others shortlisted were Carmen Bugan with "Burying the
Typewriter" about growing up in Nicolae Ceausescu's Romania, the
former Bishop of Edinburgh Richard Holloway with "Leaving
Alexandria", Pankaj Mishra with "From the Ruins of the Empire",
and British law professor A.T. Williams with "A Very British
Killing: The Death of Baha Mousa".
Six journalists were shortlisted from 155 nominations for
the year's journalism prize.
They were Jamil Anderlini from the Financial Times, Tom
Bergin from Reuters, Ian Cobain of the Guardian, Andrew Norfolk
from The Times, Christina Patterson and Kim Sengupta from The
Independent.