LONDON Nov 19 "Selfie" - a self portrait
usually on a smartphone or webcam - was selected word of the
year on Tuesday by the Oxford Dictionaries, based on a 17,000
percent rise in its usage from a year ago.
"Selfie" was chosen after it "gained momentum throughout the
English-speaking world in 2013 as it evolved from a social media
buzzword to mainstream shorthand for a self-portrait
photograph", Oxford Dictionaries said in a statement.
The spike in popularity of the word, whose origin can be
traced back to an Australian online forum in 2002, was based on
"language research conducted by Oxford Dictionaries editors",
the publisher said.
"Selfie" beat a number of other buzzwords of 2013, including
"twerk" referring to dancing in a sexually provocative manner
and which was popularised by singer Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video
Music Awards last August.
"The Word of the Year need not have been coined within the
past 12 months and it does not have to be a word that will stick
around for a good length of time," Judy Pearsall, editorial
director for Oxford Dictionaries, said.
"It is very difficult to predict accurately which new words
will have staying power, and only time will tell if these words
have lasting significance," she added.
"Selfie" has spawned a raft of spinoffs, including "helfie"
for a picture taken of someone's own hair, "belfie" for taking a
picture of your own posterior and "drelfie" for a self portrait
while in a drunken state.
The word's usage was based on statistical analysis of the
Oxford English Corpus, which is a structured set of texts stored
electronically, and specifically the New Word Monitor Corpus,
Oxford Dictionaries said.
It said that the New Monitor Corpus collects around 150
million words in use each month, using automated criteria to
scan new web content using the English language worldwide.
This is used to track and verify new and emerging words and
senses on a daily basis, and the firm has a dedicated team of
editors whose job it is to add new words to the Oxford English
Dictionary and OxfordDictionaries.com using this data.
