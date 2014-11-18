Nov 18 The Oxford English Dictionary named
"vape" - the word used for drawing on an electronic cigarette
instead of a burning stick of tobacco - as its 2014 word of the
year.
"You are thirty times more likely to come across the
word 'vape' than you were two years ago, and usage has more than
doubled in the past year," staff editors said Monday.
The 2013 word of the year was "selfie," describing the
decidedly less controversial self-portrait taken with a smart
phones.
The rise of e-cigarettes was cited as the reason for the
skyrocketing use of the word - along with countless debates over
the safety of using it long term.
The word appeared to peak this year in April, when New York
City banned vaping indoors and the United Kingdom opened its
first vape café, The Vape Lab in Shoreditch, London, according
to the Oxford statement.
A 1983 article in New Society described the e-cigarette,
which had not been invented, in as-yet hypothetical terms and
appeared to be among the earliest references to the word vaping
in that context, Oxford editors said.
It wasn't until 2009, however, that the term began to catch
on, editors said.
OxfordDictionaries.com officially added the definition in
August. The verb is defined as "to inhale and exhale the vapour
produced by an electronic cigarette or similar device."
A derivative of vapor or vaporizing, the word can also be a
noun describing the action and the device.
The winner beat out a short list of runners up that included
bae, a term for a beloved significant other.
The list also included budtender, a person who serves up
cannabis in a shop or dispensary, and slacktivism, a combination
of slacker and activism that describes supporting causes through
low-level activities such a signing online petitions.
