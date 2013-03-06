March 6 Fictional detective Louis Kincaid is
back and tangled in yet another eerie murder, as the sister duo
behind the best-selling mystery novelist P.J. Parrish bring back
the private investigator after a three-year hiatus in their
latest novel "Heart of Ice."
Parrish, a pseudonym for Detroit-born sisters Kristy Montee
and Kelly Nichols, is known for unearthing grisly decades-old
murder cases for fictional former police detective Kincaid to
solve with few clues at hand in an era before DNA evidence.
But Montee said the duo needed a break from Kincaid in order
to breath new life into the series after nine novels in 10
years, including 2006's "Unquiet Grave," which won the
International Thriller Writers Award for Best Paperback
Original.
"You come back to your series feeling really refreshed
because you don't want to get to the point in your series where
your ambivalence towards your character starts showing," Montee
told Reuters in a joint interview with Nichols.
"You've got to approach Louis and his world with an
eagerness - you want to be there and take the reader there,"
added Montee, who lives in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. "If you stop
doing that, you've got to stop writing the series."
"Heart of Ice," which was released on Feb. 26, is the
tandem's first Kincaid novel since 2010's "The Little Death." In
the interim, the sisters published the thriller "The Killing
Song" and novella "Claw Back," which reprised Kincaid in shorter
form.
In the new novel, Kincaid stumbles upon a 21-year-old murder
case gone cold after his 10-year-old daughter falls into a pile
of human bones on northern Michigan's Mackinac Island.
RACIAL DIMENSION
The book not only tackles a murder-mystery but also family,
as Kincaid is confronted with a daughter he did not know he had.
Kincaid, who is white and African American, stands out in
the popular mystery genre for the added racial dimension.
"Louis walks in two worlds, but belongs to neither," Montee
said referring to Kincaid's race. "I like the dichotomy of the
character; he's never quite comfortable anywhere ... We've
gotten emails from African-American readers who relate to his
struggles and search for identity."
The sisters said they had an idea to set a Kincaid mystery
at an abandoned vacation lodge on the island, but it took fan
suggestions at a book signing in Mackinac to develop the story.
"When we did our signing, the ladies there knew about the
history of the lodge ... and said, 'You should really find a
dead body at the lodge' - and that was literally the genesis of
the plot," Montee said.
While both Montee and Nichols, who lives in Elk Rapids,
Michigan, also work individually, they said there are no plans
to break up the partnership, which began with 2000's "Dark of
the Moon," or bring the Kincaid series to an end.
The tandem, which began by emailing chapters back and forth,
said their collaboration allows them a double insight into
characters and plot.
"There's something that happens when we write together,"
Montee said. "There's a third style that emerges."
What one fails to catch, the other does, Nichols said,
adding that partnership brings a "double dose of energy and
imagination."
