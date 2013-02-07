NEW YORK Feb 7 A British writer has written a
book based on Jane Austen's classic novel "Pride and Prejudice"
but told from the servants' point of view, its U.S. publisher
said on Thursday.
In "Longbourn," which will be released later this year in
the United States, writer Jo Baker focuses on a romance between
the main characters, a newly arrived footman and a housemaid on
the Bennet family estate.
"While 'Longbourn' brings to life a different side of the
world Austen first created, I was impressed even more by the way
this novel stands as a transporting, fully realized work of
fiction in its own right," Diane Coglianese, an editor at
publisher Alfred K. Knopf, said in a statement.
Baker describes the chaos downstairs among the Bennets'
servants, the preparation for the lavish balls, the
housekeeper's thoughts about the family patriarch and the
tragedy of the Napoleonic wars.
Baker, who was born and lives in Lancashire, England, has
written other books, including "Offcomer," and "The Mermaid's
Child."
Random House Studio and Focus Features have purchased the
film rights for "Longbourn." Transworld will publish the book
in Britain and Random House is the Canadian publisher.