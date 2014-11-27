NEW DELHI Nov 27 Pulitzer Prize winning author
Jhumpa Lahiri is one of five frontrunners for next year's DSC
Prize, one of South Asia's biggest literary awards, according to
the shortlist announced in London on Thursday.
The five writers on the 2015 shortlist are a step closer to
winning the $50,000 awarded to the author of the best novel
about South Asia published or translated into English.
Bestselling Afghan-born author Khaled Hosseini, whose latest
novel "And the Mountains Echoed" had been long-listed along with
nine others, did not make the cut.
Jhumpa Lahiri, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2000, is the best
known author on the DSC shortlist with her entry "The Lowland",
a tale of Indian brothers bound by tragedy. The novel was also
shortlisted for the Man Booker prize last year.
Also in the running are Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie and
London-based Romesh Gunesekera, who was a finalist for the
Booker prize two decades ago.
Rounding out the list are first-time novelist Bilal Tanweer
from Pakistan and India's Shamsur Rahman Faruqi, who is
nominated for his novel which he translated from Urdu.
Keki Daruwalla, the chair of judges, described the
selections as "moving, challenging, and thought-provoking."
"There were moments of great beauty in the multiple
narratives and the jury was impressed by the deep structure of
each book and the way characters were developed," Daruwalla said
in a statement.
The jury selected the finalists from 75 novels submitted for
the award, now in its fifth year. The winner will be announced
at the annual literature festival in the Indian city of Jaipur
in January.
The finalists are:
* Bilal Tanweer for "The Scatter Here is Too Great" (Vintage
Books/Random House)
* Jhumpa Lahiri for "The Lowland" (Vintage Books/Random
House)
* Kamila Shamsie for "A God in Every Stone" (Bloomsbury)
* Romesh Gunesekera for "Noontide Toll" (Hamish
Hamilton/Penguin)
* Shamsur Rahman Faruqi for "The Mirror of Beauty" (Penguin
Books)
(Writing by Tony Tharakan; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)