May 29 Former Beatle Ringo Starr is lifting the
lid on a collection of previously unseen photographs of the Fab
Four in their heyday from his personal collection, in a new
photography book due out next month.
"Photograph," which will be released as an e-book on Apple's
iBookstore on June 12, will coincide with a Grammy Museum
exhibit on Starr, entitled "Ringo: Peace & Love," the book's
publishers said on Wednesday.
A limited-edition hand-bound book signed by Starr will be
available for purchase in December.
The book will include photographs from the musician's
childhood in Liverpool, England, to his road to fame as part of
the Fab Four, with Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George
Harrison.
"These are shots that no one else could have," Starr, 72,
said in a statement.
Highlights from the collection include behind-the-scenes
candids of the Beatles in their daily lives and Starr's travel
photography as the band toured the world.
Starr has also recorded videos featuring commentary to
accompany the e-book.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)