NEW YORK May 22 Robin Roberts, the popular
co-host of U.S. television show "Good Morning America," will
write a memoir detailing her struggles against cancer and a
blood disorder and the lessons she has learned, her publisher
said on Monday.
The book will be published in April 2014, according to Grand
Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group.
"I am humbled that many have an interest, and draw strength
from my ongoing journey," Roberts said in a statement. "I'm
grateful for the prayers and well wishes of so many people."
Roberts returned to "Good Morning America" this year after
having a bone-marrow transplant for a rare blood disorder that
was triggered by cancer treatment.
Last year she took a medical leave of absence to fight the
blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Five years
earlier she had been treated for breast cancer.
Roberts, 52, has received numerous prizes, including a 2013
Peabody Award for "Robin's Journey," a series of TV reports that
chronicled her battle against MDS.
The Mississippi native also wrote an earlier book, "From the
Heart, 7 Rules to Live By."
