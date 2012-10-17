NEW YORK Oct 17 Promoting her new "adult" novel
"The Casual Vacancy," Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling finds it
amusing that the most famous "adult" fiction of the moment is
the erotic trilogy "50 Shades of Grey." But, she says, there's a
big difference.
"The difference should be, people have sex in this book but
no one really enjoys it," she said of her own book at a reading
in New York on Tuesday night.
Rowling prefers to call her latest work a "novel for
grown-ups," noting that she doesn't want readers confused into
thinking she has moved from the magical world of Hogwarts to
something more like E.L. James' wildly popular erotica books.
"The Casual Vacancy" is set in a small English town where
class prejudices are played out and "grown-up" topics such as
teenage sex, drug addiction and domestic abuse are addressed. It
has hit the top of bestseller lists across the world despite
mixed reviews since its release in September.
Asked at Tuesday's event the question many parents across
the world are wondering - how young is too young for fans
wanting to read her new novel? - Rowling said: "I personally
would be comfortable with the right 14- or 15-year-old reading
this book," but she discouraged those younger than that.
Rowling encouraged parents to be open to children dealing
with fears through literature, and cautioned against sheltering
children from certain types of books. It is "very, very wrong,"
she said, "to censor what a child reads from that point of
view."
"If you are saying to someone, the thing that is in your
imagination is wrong and dangerous and bad, I think you are
saying to that child: 'You are wrong and dangerous and bad,'"
she said. "Talk about it, feel it, and then dissipate it. That's
the way to go."
Of course, that doesn't mean that young children should be
reading "The Casual Vacancy," she added. "Well, that would be
inappropriate."
She recalled a recent London reading of the new book when a
9-year-old boy was present, and she tried repeatedly to warn the
audience that it was a "grown-up" book before reading a
particular passage. "The f-word occurred roughly every two
sentences," she said, raising laughs from the New York audience.
The seven books in the "Harry Potter" series have sold 450
million copies worldwide.
In its first six days, 375,000 copies of "The Casual
Vacancy" were sold in the United States and Canada, according to
a spokeswoman for publisher Little, Brown and Company.
