LONDON Nov 4 A history of the Italian poet
Gabriele D'Annunzio, who tried to set up a fascist state in
Italy in the early 20th century and was an influence on the
dictator Benito Mussolini, won Britain's Samuel Johnson Prize
for Non-Fiction on Monday.
Author Lucy Hughes-Hallett's "The Pike" focuses on the life
of "the debauched Italian artist who became a national hero",
the prize committee said in a statement.
"Through his ideological journey, culminating in the
failure of his attempt at Fiume to establish a utopia based on
his fascist and artistic ideals, readers witness the turbulence
of early 20th-century Europe and the emergence of fascism, while
also allowing a personal story of an outrageous career," the
committee added.
The prize, which is given for non-fiction writing in
English, is in its 15th year and carries a 20,000-pound
($31,800) award.
Martin Rees, chair of the judges and Royal Astronomer, said
readers of Hughes-Hallett's book "will be transfixed by her
vivid portrayal of D'Annunzio - how this repellent egoist
quickly gained literary celebrity - and how, thereafter, his
incendiary oratory, and foolhardy bravery influenced Italy's
involvement in World War One and the subsequent rise of
Mussolini".
Hughes-Hallett is the author of two previous books,
"Cleopatra: Histories, Dreams and Distortions" and "Heroes:
Saviours, Traitors and Supermen". She is a critic for major
British newspapers and a fellow of the Royal Society of
Literature.
Wade Davis, explorer-in-residence for the National
Geographic Society, was last year's winner for his account of
George Mallory's ill-fated attempt to scale the heights of Mount
Everest.
