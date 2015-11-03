(Adds quotes from author)
By Michael Roddy
LONDON Nov 2 American writer Steve Silberman's
autism book "Neurotribes" won the 2015 Samuel Johnson Prize for
Non-Fiction on Monday and the author said he hoped the
attention would help support efforts to have autistic people
play a more productive role in society.
Silberman's is the first work of popular science to win the
prestigious British award in its 17-year history and comes at a
time of growing public awareness of the neurodevelopmental
disorder that affects millions of people around the world, the
prize committee said in awarding the prize to Silberman.
"When I started writing about autism in 2001 I thought I was
going to be doing journalism about a very rare neurological
disorder," Silberman told Reuters at the awards ceremony in
London.
"I ended up writing about the long journey of a group of
people towards freedom and self-determination and that is in
many ways the great story of our time," Silberman, who noted
that he is gay and that his husband had supported him while he
was writing the book, said.
"I think autistic people are coming into their own and
demanding a place at the table when public policy is formulated
that affects their lives and affects the lives of their families
and I think that's the future," he added.
Silberman became interested in autism when he wrote a
ground-breaking article for Wired magazine in 2001 about the
seemingly high incidence of the condition among the children of
successful tech couples in Silicon Valley.
His book, the full title of which is "Neurotribes: The
Legacy of Autism and How to Think Smarter About People Who Think
Differently", delves into the history of the diagnosis of autism
simultaneously by Hans Asperger in Nazi-controlled Vienna and in
the United States by Leo Kanner.
Asperger saw that the condition was not unusual and was
manifested in a family of traits, including socially awkward
behaviour and precocious abilities, while Kanner described it as
an uncommon condition that was triggered by cold behaviour by a
child's parents.
Silberman argues that Kanner's picture of autism stigmatised
parents and the children suffering from the condition, a
situation that is only now being rectified.
"We admired Silberman's work because it is powered by a
strongly argued set of beliefs: That we should stop drawing
sharp lines between what we assume to be 'normal' and
'abnormal', and that we should remember how much the differently
wired human brain has, can and will contribute to our world,"
historian and journalist Anne Applebaum, chair of judges, said.
"He has injected a hopeful note into a conversation that's
normally dominated by despair."
The prize, which is open to books published in English by
authors of any nationality, carries a 20,000-pound ($30,900)
cash award. Last year's winner was English writer Helen
Macdonald's "H is for Hawk", about her decision to train a
goshawk as a way of dealing with the grief of losing her father.
($1 = 0.6481 pounds)
