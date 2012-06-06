(Repeats with no changes to headline or text)
By Andrea Burzynski
NEW YORK, June 6 Award-winning British
journalist Lindsey Hilsum has reported from Afghanistan, Kosovo
and the front lines of the Iraq war embedded with a U.S. Marine
unit, but Libya's revolution last year marked the first time she
set foot in that country.
Now she is responsible for another first: her "Sandstorm:
Libya in the Time of Revolution" is the first book to tell the
story of the 2011 uprising that overthrew longtime dictator
Muammar Gaddafi through the eyes of Libyans.
"Every now and then I think it's valid to tell our own
story, but on the whole, the point is that one gets to meet all
these amazing people," Hilsum, 53, told Reuters.
"Sandstorm," released in the United States on Monday, shares
personal accounts of Libya's revolution and the history and
events that led to it.
The perspectives are not only from revolutionaries, but from
all parts of Libyan society. They range from a family that lost
their father in Gaddafi's infamous 1984 Abu Salim prison
massacre to the daughter of an assassinated Libyan exile
responsible for a failed rebellion and the displaced people of
Tawergha, who have been persecuted for their ties to the old
regime.
For example, Mukhtar Nagasa recounts how he traded his life
as a dentist living in Bath, England for the opportunity to be a
part of his country's revolution. Though he had no military
training, he took up arms and found himself in the home of
Muammar Gaddafi's brother, Saadi, after a battle.
Libyans like Nagasa were motivated to join the fight against
Gaddafi by events like the prison massacre at Abu Salim, an
event that killed 1,270 people and instilled heartbreak and
anger in many Libyans.
In the book, Fouad Assad Ben Omran recalls how he used to
accompany his brother-in-law's wife and children to Abu Salim to
bring him food and clothing, though they were never allowed to
see their relative. "We did this for fourteen years before we
were told that he was dead," said Omran.
Hilsum credits the momentum of the Arab Spring uprisings in
Egypt, Tunisia and elsewhere in the Middle East for giving
Libyans the confidence to challenge Gaddafi's 42-year reign. But
she says Libya's rebellion was different than its neighbors'.
"With Libya, it's a true revolution because the whole system
of state is being turned upside down," she said. "Everything has
been changed by the demise of Gaddafi. That's what makes it
different from the other uprisings, I think."
Accordingly, Hilsum says the nature of Libya's revolution
also brings its own unique challenges and rewards after its
success.
"It's like year zero in Libya," she said. "That, of course,
means the danger is of a void, and that's more or less what you
have at the moment. Interim authorities really have very little
power, and they don't have enough legitimacy to govern."
Hilsum's comments proved prescient on Monday as militiamen
from al-Awfea Brigade seized control of Tripoli's airport, where
they struggled with other militias before the government took it
back and reopened the airport on Tuesday.
Elections for a Public National Conference are slated for
June 19. The Conference will draw up a constitution, which will
be put to a referendum, and approval would pave the way for
general elections.
"The most important thing is the system that comes in,
rather than who wins," Hilsum said. "Whether the system becomes
robust and you get proper institutions of state. All of this is
up for question in Libya."
WHAT IS NORMAL?
As Libyans clamor to have a hand in shaping their new
government, Hilsum acknowledges their complex and sometimes
contradictory ideas for the country's future.
"Libyans say, 'We want to live in a normal country,' and you
say, 'What's normal?'," she said. "By normal, they mean not
repressive, and somewhere where you can go out, go shopping, go
to a restaurant and so on. Yet it's a very conservative Islamic
culture, and so normal is also a life that continues to be very
centered around the family."
Fears about the emergence of radical Islamic factions have
tempered Western enthusiasm for the Arab Spring revolutions, and
Hilsum believes the triumph of such groups is a possibility.
She said secularists in Libya tend to be in fragmented
groups, while the Islamists are well-organized, which is one
reason they have increased power in some of the other countries
affected by the uprisings.
Still, she takes a long perspective where Libya and its
future government are concerned.
"I wouldn't be at all surprised if the Libyans and the
Egyptians had an Islamist phase, if that was what democracy
threw up initially," she said. "The question is whether they
move through that phase, or is it the old cliché of 'one man,
one vote, one time?'"
