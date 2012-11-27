Nov 27 Simon & Schuster launched a
self-publishing division for writers on Tuesday, tapping into
the growing market that has produced a handful of best-sellers
outside of traditional publishing.
Simon & Schuster's new Archway Publishing division will let
writers self-publish printed books and e-books for a fee. In
return, the publisher will arrange for distribution and
marketing and give the author a portion of sales.
"Self-publishing has become a viable and popular route to
publication for many authors, and increasingly a source of
content for traditional publishers," Carolyn Reidy, president
and CEO of Simon & Schuster, said in a statement.
The number of titles self-published increased by 60 percent
in 2011 to 211,269 books, according to publishing research and
management company Bowker.
Electronic book readers like Amazon's Kindle and the online
retailer's publishing service has spurred the self-publishing
industry. John Locke, author of "Saving Rachel," was the first
to sell more than one million self-published e-books through
Amazon.
Simon & Schuster, a unit of CBS Corporation, is partnering
with self-publisher Author Solutions Inc on the venture.