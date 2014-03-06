March 5 American author George Saunders on
Wednesday won the Story Prize for his best-selling short story
collection "Tenth of December," which has been lauded for its
formal innovation and keen eye to people's darker aspects.
Saunders, 55, topped finalists Andrea Barrett's "Archangel"
collection and Rebecca Lee's "Bobcat" for the $20,000 prize, the
richest among annual literary fiction honors in the United
States.
Saunders, who lives in New York and teaches creative writing
at Syracuse University, was given the award at a ceremony at the
New School in New York.
"George Saunders offers a vision and version of our world
that takes into account the serious menace all around us without
denying the absurd pleasures that punctuate life," the judges
said in a statement. "This book is very funny and very sad."
The author's previous collection of short stories, 2006's
"In Persuasion Nation," was also a finalist for the award.
Saunders has authored five additional books and was included
on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in
the world last year.
Past winners of the Story Prize, which is underwritten by
the Mississippi-based Chisholm Foundation, include Claire Vaye
Watkins, Mary Gordon, Jim Shepard, Tobias Wolff and Steven
Millhauser.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Leslie
Adler)