NEW YORK Jan 13 National Book Award finalist
George Saunders, award-winning writer Andrea Barrett and author
Rebecca Lee were named as finalists on Monday for the annual
Story Prize for short fiction.
Judges selected Saunders's "Tenth of December," Barrett's
"Archangel," and "Bobcat" by Lee from nearly 100 books for the
prestigious award that will be announced in New York on March 5.
The winner will receive $20,000.
Author Ben Stroud, who teaches creative writing at the
University of Toledo in Ohio, won The Story Prize Spotlight
Award for "Byzantium." The $1,000 prize is for a collection of
short stories that merits further attention.
"It's always difficult to choose just three books as
finalists, and several other books we read would have made
excellent choices," Larry Dark, the director of The Story Prize
for short story collections, now in its 10th year, said in
announcing the finalists.
Saunders, a previous finalist for the prize who teaches
creative writing at Syracuse University in New York, examines
how characters transcend flaws in "Tenth of December," a
collection of 10 stories.
In "Archangel," five stories set between 1873 and 1939,
Barrett looks at science and progress. A teacher at Williams
College in Massachusetts, she won the 1996 U.S. National Book
Award for her collection of short stories "Ship Fever" and was a
finalist for the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for fiction for "Servants
of the Map."
In "Bobcat," Lee, a professor of creative writing at the
University of North Carolina at Wilmington, explores intellect
and emotion.
Past winners of the prize include Claire Vaye Watkins, Mary
Gordon, Jim Shepard, Tobias Wolff and Steven Millhauser.
