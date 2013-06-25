June 25 U.S. author Tim O'Brien was awarded the
Pritzker Military Library Literature Award, the first fiction
writer to win the six-year-old prize, the Pritzker Military
Library in Chicago said on Tuesday.
O'Brien, a Vietnam War veteran, is best known for his 1990
story collection "The Things They Carried" about a platoon of
U.S. soldiers in the Vietnam War.
"Tim O'Brien's fiction about Vietnam, which derives from his
own experience as a soldier, is haunting, evocative and
wonderfully inventive," historian Rick Atkinson, the 2011 award
winner, said in a statement.
"Yet his writing transcends that particular war in that
particular era to illuminate our sense of war universally,"
Atkinson added.
Minnesota native O'Brien, 66, also won the National Book
Award for Fiction for his 1978 war novel, "Going After
Cacciato."
The lifetime achievement award hands out a $100,000 cash
prize annually. Past winners include U.S. Civil War historian
James McPherson and British historian Max Hastings.
