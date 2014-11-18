(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Nov 18 It might seem odd taking
serious financial advice from someone long associated with
infomercials and fire walks.
Which perhaps is why Tony Robbins, one of America's foremost
motivational gurus and performance coaches, has loaded his new
book "Money: Master The Game" with interviews from people like
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett, investor Carl
Icahn, Yale University endowment guru David Swensen, Vanguard
Group founder Jack Bogle and hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio of
Bridgewater Associates.
Robbins has a particularly close relationship with
hedge-fund manager Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment
Corporation.
"I really wanted to blow up some financial myths. What you
don't know will hurt you, and this book will arm you so you
don't get taken advantage of," Robbins says.
One key takeaway from Robbins' first book in 20 years: the
"All-Weather" asset allocation he has needled out of Dalio, who
is somewhat of a recluse. When back-tested, the investment mix
lost money only six times over the past 40 years, with a maximum
loss of 3.93 percent in a single year.
That "secret sauce," by the way: 40 percent long-term U.S.
bonds, 30 percent stocks, 15 percent intermediate U.S. bonds,
7.5 percent gold and 7.5 percent commodities.
HIS TAKES
For someone whose net worth is estimated in the hundreds of
millions of dollars and who reigned on TV for years as a
near-constant infomercial presence, Robbins - whose personality
is so big it seemingly transcends his 6'7" frame - obviously
knows a thing or two about making money himself.
Here's what you might not expect: The book is a surprisingly
aggressive indictment of today's financial system, which often
acts as a machine devoted to enriching itself rather than
enriching investors.
To wit, Robbins relishes in trashing the fictions that
average investors have been sold over the years. For instance,
the implicit promise of every active fund manager: "We'll beat
the market!"
The reality, of course, is that the vast majority of active
fund managers lag their benchmarks over extended periods - and
it's costing investors big time.
"Active managers might beat the market for a year or two,
but not over the long-term, and long-term is what matters," he
says. "So you're underperforming, and they look you in the eye
and say they have your best interests in mind, and then charge
you all these fees.
"The system is based on corporations trying to maximize
profit, not maximizing benefit to the investor."
Hold tight - there's more: Fund fees are much higher than
you likely realize, and are taking a heavy axe to your
retirement prospects. The stated returns of your fund might not
be what you're actually seeing in your investment account,
because of clever accounting.
Your broker might not have your best interests at heart. The
401(k) has fallen far short as the nation's premier retirement
vehicle. As for target-date funds, they aren't the magic bullets
they claim to be, with their own fees and questionable
investment mixes.
Another of the book's contrarian takes: Don't dismiss
annuities. They have acquired a bad rap in recent years, either
for being stodgy investment vehicles that appeal to
grandmothers, or for being products that sometimes put gigantic
fees in brokers' pockets.
But there's no denying that one of investors' primary fears
in life is outlasting their money. With a well-chosen annuity,
you can help allay that fear by creating a guaranteed lifetime
income. When combined with Social Security, you then have two
income streams to help prevent a penniless future.
Robbins' core message: As a mom-and-pop investor, you're
being played. But at least you can recognize that fact, and use
that knowledge to redirect your resources toward a more secure
retirement.
"I don't want people to be pawns in someone else's game
anymore," he says. "I want them to be the chess players."
