Feb 9 Truman Capote's true-crime novel "In Cold
Blood" is getting renewed attention after the Wall Street
Journal reported it has found evidence raising questions about
some details in the celebrated book.
The newspaper said it has reviewed a "long-forgotten cache"
of documents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation that casts
doubt on the accuracy of two chapters in the book.
Published in 1966, Capote's best-selling novel details the
1959 murder of Herbert Clutter, a farmer in Holcomb, Kansas, and
his wife and two of their children.
Capote, who died in 1984, frequently described the book as a
"non-fiction novel" which was "immaculately factual," a claim
that has prompted decades of debate since its publication.
In the book, Capote wrote that as soon as KBI officials
received a tip about the location of two men who were later
convicted of killing the Clutters, the agency immediately
dispatched an agent to a Kansas farmhouse where one of the
suspects had been living with his parents.
The documents, however, show the KBI instead waited five
days to act on the tip, the Journal reported on Friday.
Another discrepancy, according to the Journal, involves the
number of agents who eventually did visit the farm. The Journal
said the documents show four lawmen traveled to the farm, not a
single agent as Capote wrote.
The Journal said the new details emerged from papers it
reviewed about the Clutter case that a now-deceased KBI agent
carried home with him.
The papers are at the center of litigation between a son of
the agent and the KBI, which claims ownership rights.
The newspaper also reported that it had reviewed a contract
that shows Capote demanded Columbia Pictures offer the wife of
the chief detective in the case a job as a consultant for the
film version of the book.
The detective, Alvin Dewey, frequently defended the book's
accuracy.
The two men who killed the Clutters, Richard Hickock and
Perry Smith, were executed in 1965.
In December, their bodies were exhumed at the request of
detectives investigating an unsolved Florida homicide that
occurred a month after the Clutters were killed.
Investigators want to see if DNA from the men matches any
evidence in the slaying of a family in Osprey, Florida. Hickock
and Smith briefly stayed there while on the run after the
Clutter killings. The results have not been released.
(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Doina Chiacu)