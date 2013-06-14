NEW YORK, June 14 Malaysian author Tan Twan Eng
has won the Walter Scott Prize, which honors historical fiction
writers, for his post-World War Two novel, "The Garden of
Evening Mists."
Tan, who was born in Penang, Malaysia, and lives in South
Africa, accepted the prize on Friday at the Brewin Dolphin
Borders Book Festival in Melrose, Scotland. It was presented by
the Duke of Buccleuch, who established the award four years ago.
The duke is a distant descendant of the prize's namesake,
whose works include the 19th century historical novels
"Waverly," "Ivanhoe" and "Rob Roy."
Tan is the first writer from outside the United Kingdom to
win the award after new rules last year made books by authors
from all Commonwealth nations eligible for the 25,000 pound
($33,364) prize.
"The Garden of Evenings Mists" is set in the Malaysian
jungle in the aftermath of World War Two and is Tan's second
novel, following his 2007 book, "The Gift of Rain."
"'The Garden of Evening Mists' is the book that left the
deepest imprint on us," the judging panel of Kirsty Wark, Louise
Richardson, Jonathan Tweedie, Elizabeth Laird, Elizabeth
Buccleuch and chair Alistair Moffat said in a statement.
"The poignancy of both remembering and forgetting is what
this book is all about ... It is pungent and atmospheric; a
rich, enigmatic, layered novel in which landscapes part and
merge, and part again," they said.
Other entries on the shortlist for the prize included "Bring
Up the Bodies" by Hilary Mantel, who won the first prize in
2010, as well as novels by English writers Rose Tremain, Pat
Barker and Anthony Quinn and Australian Thomas Keneally.
