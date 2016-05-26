LONDON May 26 Winnie-the-Pooh turns 90 this
year and the much-loved children's character returns for a new
adventure in which he meets someone else celebrating the same
significant birthday -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth.
"Winnie-the-Pooh and the Royal Birthday" sees the popular
bear from A.A. Milne's children's stories travel to London with
friends Christopher Robin, Piglet and Eeyore, where they take in
the famous sites and arrive at Buckingham Palace.
The short illustrated and audio story, which can be
downloaded for free, has been released to celebrate both
birthdays. Elizabeth turned 90 last month while Milne's first
Winnie-the-Pooh book came out in October 1926.
"There's such a wit and a style to the stories that adults
enjoy reading them to children," British actor Jim Broadbent,
who narrates the audio story, said in a video release.
"... The children love them and they then love them and want
to pass them on to the next generation and they carry on."
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)