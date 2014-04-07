LONDON Six novels have made the shortlist for The Bailey's Women's Prize for Fiction, the organisers of Britain's only annual book award for women's fiction announced on Monday.

"We are very excited by the books we have chosen for the shortlist," Helen Fraser, chair of judges, said in a statement.

"Each one is original and extraordinary in its own way - each offers something different and exciting and illuminating."

The six finalists for the prize, to be announced in June, are as follows:

- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Nigeria, for "Americanah"

- Hannah Kent, Australia, for "Burial Rites"

- Jhumpa Lahiri, Britain and the United States, for "The Lowland"

- Audrey Magee, Ireland, for "The Undertaking"

- Eimear McBride, Ireland, for "A Girl is a Half-formed Thing"

- Donna Tartt, American, "The Goldfinch"

