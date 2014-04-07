UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
LONDON, April 7 Six novels have made the shortlist for The Bailey's Women's Prize for Fiction, the organisers of Britain's only annual book award for women's fiction announced on Monday.
"We are very excited by the books we have chosen for the shortlist," Helen Fraser, chair of judges, said in a statement.
"Each one is original and extraordinary in its own way - each offers something different and exciting and illuminating."
The six finalists for the prize, to be announced in June, are as follows:
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Nigeria, for "Americanah"
- Hannah Kent, Australia, for "Burial Rites"
- Jhumpa Lahiri, Britain and the United States, for "The Lowland"
- Audrey Magee, Ireland, for "The Undertaking"
- Eimear McBride, Ireland, for "A Girl is a Half-formed Thing"
- Donna Tartt, American, "The Goldfinch"
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Andrew Roche)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
BEIJING, April 17 Real estate investment in China rose 9.1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed, as the pace of new construction starts quickened despite intensified government cooling measures.