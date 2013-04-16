LONDON, April 16 British novelist Hilary
Mantel's "Bring Up the Bodies" tale about Thomas Cromwell will
take on five challengers in the Women's Prize for Fiction award
in 2013 as she attempts to add to her groaning trophy cabinet.
The historical bestseller set in Henry VIII's court has
already won the Man Booker Prize for Fiction and the Costa Book
Award. If she takes the Women's Prize, Mantel will become the
first person to win all three of Britain's top literary prizes.
The shortlist for the 30,000-pound ($45,900) literary prize
released on Tuesday also included two former winners: fellow
Briton Zadie Smith for "NW" and American writer Barbara
Kingsolver for "Flight Behaviour".
The other three books were "Where'd You Go Bernadette" by
U.S. author Maria Semple, "May We Be Forgiven" from American
A.M. Homes and "Life After Life" by Briton Kate Atkinson.
"The shortlist for 2013 represents six tremendous writers at
the top of their game," chair of the judging panel Miranda
Richardson said.
"Their individual novels are flawlessly presented, they
contain a heady mix of ideas and without exception take the
reader on a unique and deeply satisfying journey."
"Bring Up the Bodies" is the second book in Mantel's trilogy
about Cromwell's rise to power. The other novels on the
shortlist included Smith's look at characters in north London, a
darkly comic novel about 21st century domesticity from Homes and
Kingsolver's exploration of climate change and rural poverty in
America's Appalachian region.
Atkinson's tale follows the turbulent events of the last
century in Britain through the constantly reincarnating
character of Ursula Todd. Semple sets her story in Seattle,
where 15-year-old Bee searches for her missing, wealthy and
erratic mother Bernadette Fox.
Set up in 1996 to celebrate and promote international
fiction by women throughout the world to the widest range of
readers possible, the Women's Prize for Fiction is awarded
annually for the best novel of the year written by a woman.
Any woman writing in English - whatever her nationality,
country of residence, age or subject matter - is eligible.
The award ceremony will take place in London on June 5.
Previous winners besides Smith and Kingsolver include
Madeline Miller for "The Song of Achilles" last year, Rose
Tremain for "The Road Home" in 2008 and Lionel Shriver for "We
Need to Talk About Kevin" in 2005.
($1 = 0.6531 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Pravin Char)