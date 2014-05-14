LOS ANGELES May 13 The author of a new book
released on Tuesday claims he is the son of the notorious Zodiac
killer, an unidentified serial killer who terrorized Northern
California in the late 1960s.
Gary L. Stewart, who penned "The Most Dangerous Animal of
All" with journalist Susan Mustafa, discovered items of evidence
"that conclusively identify his father as the Zodiac Killer"
after he embarked on a journey to find his biological father,
publishers Harper Collins said in a description of the book.
The book claims to present "forensic evidence" and "a
chilling psychological profile" that identifies the killer.
Stewart, vice president of a chemical cleaning company in
Louisiana, is not the first person to claim knowledge of the
identity of the elusive criminal.
In 1991, a lawyer said he believed his deceased brother Jack
Steadman Beeman was the murderer. San Francisco police in 1996
investigated links between the Zodiac killer and 'Unabomber'
Theodore Kaczynski, who killed three people and injured many
more with a series of homemade bombs from 1978 to 1995.
The Zodiac killer, who got the title from sending local
newspapers letters written in elaborate code predicting future
killings, is thought to be responsible for multiple unsolved
murders in San Francisco and Northern California's Bay Area.
The last letter, received in 1969 after a taxi driver was
killed, said there would be no more murders.
The case inspired the 2007 film "Zodiac," based on San
Francisco Chronicle journalist Robert Graysmith's quest to
uncover the identity of the killer.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Walsh)