LOS ANGELES Feb 14 Randi Zuckerberg, sister of
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, is writing a memoir about her
years at the social network website where she was once director
of marketing, publisher HarperCollins said on Thursday.
Zuckerberg, 30, signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins
that will include her memoir "Dot Complicated," and a children's
picture book, scheduled to be released in the fall.
"Technology has changed virtually every part of our lives,
resulting in a modern, digital society that feels a lot like the
wild, wild West," Zuckerberg said in a statement.
"I am thrilled to be working with HarperCollins to share
some of my own crazy experiences on the front lines of social
media, and to inspire people of all ages to embrace technology,
as well as the new set of social norms that come along with it."
"Dot Complicated" will cover Zuckerberg's six-year role in
marketing at Facebook and her decision to leave the social media
site to set up her own company, Zuckerberg Media, an
entertainment production studio.
HarperCollins said the book will also be released in a
digital format that will feature "innovative and engaging
interactive components" that will include social media
integration and a platform for crowd-sourced stories.
Zuckerberg, who left Facebook in August 2011, served as
executive producer for the Bravo reality show "Start-Ups:
Silicon Valley" and is the editor of the lifestyle blog "Dot
Complicated."
HarperCollins Publishers is a subsidiary of News Corp
.