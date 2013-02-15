LOS ANGELES Feb 14 Randi Zuckerberg, sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, is writing a memoir about her years at the social network website where she was once director of marketing, publisher HarperCollins said on Thursday.

Zuckerberg, 30, signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins that will include her memoir "Dot Complicated," and a children's picture book, scheduled to be released in the fall.

"Technology has changed virtually every part of our lives, resulting in a modern, digital society that feels a lot like the wild, wild West," Zuckerberg said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to be working with HarperCollins to share some of my own crazy experiences on the front lines of social media, and to inspire people of all ages to embrace technology, as well as the new set of social norms that come along with it."

"Dot Complicated" will cover Zuckerberg's six-year role in marketing at Facebook and her decision to leave the social media site to set up her own company, Zuckerberg Media, an entertainment production studio.

HarperCollins said the book will also be released in a digital format that will feature "innovative and engaging interactive components" that will include social media integration and a platform for crowd-sourced stories.

Zuckerberg, who left Facebook in August 2011, served as executive producer for the Bravo reality show "Start-Ups: Silicon Valley" and is the editor of the lifestyle blog "Dot Complicated."

HarperCollins Publishers is a subsidiary of News Corp .