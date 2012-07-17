* Anderson family not pursuing acquisition at this time
* Shares halted after market close
July 17 Books-A-Million Inc said its
largest shareholder group the Anderson family has withdrawn its
non-binding offer to take the company private.
The Anderson family, which owns a 53 percent stake in the
book retailer, had offered $3.05 per share in cash to take the
company private in April.
"After discussing the proposal with the Special Committee of
the company's board of directors and its advisers, the Anderson
family has decided not to pursue the proposed acquisition at
this time," the company said in a statement.
Chairman Clyde Anderson, who was replaced by Terrance Finley
as CEO in March, had said the deal would be financed through
borrowings available under the Books-A-Million's existing credit
line.
Trading was halted on the shares, which closed at $3.17 on
Tuesday on the Nasdaq.