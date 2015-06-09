(Corrects to "for" from "of" in headline)
June 9 Boomerang Tube LLC, a maker of pipes and
tubes for oil and natural gas companies, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, becoming the latest victim of
the slide in oil prices.
The proposed restructuring will convert about $214 million
of the company's debt under its term loan into equity, Boomerang
Tube said. (bit.ly/1KZtE1u)
The reorganized company will also issue $55 million in new
debt, the filing said.
St. Louis, Missouri-based Boomerang Tube, which was bought
by Access Tubulars LLC in 2008, said it had total assets of
about $299 million and total liabilities of about $461 million,
as of March 31.
Other companies linked to the oil and gas industry, such as
Cal Dive International Inc, BPZ Resources Inc
and Quicksilver Resources Inc, have also filed
for bankruptcy protection in March.
Global crude oil prices had fallen more than 45
percent since a June 2014 high due to excess supply, weighing on
oil and gas companies' cash levels and leading to higher debt.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware,
Case No:15-11247.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)