BRIEF-Morion FY 2016 net profit rises to RUB 117.1 mln
* FY 2016 net profit of 117.1 million roubles ($2.09 million) versus 86.7 million roubles year ago
Sept 25 Boomsense Technology Co Ltd
* Says terminates assets restructuring plan, shares to resume trading on Sept 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xn66g5
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY 2016 net profit of 117.1 million roubles ($2.09 million) versus 86.7 million roubles year ago
* Says allotment of shares to lender under debt realignment scheme ('DRS') package