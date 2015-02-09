PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Boomsense Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up investment fund with partners with initial size of 1 billion yuan ($160.09 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DbxMGz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2465 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces proposed divestment of its stake in 701Search Pte Ltd (701search) to Telenor ASA for about US$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: