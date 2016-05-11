PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 11 Boomsense Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a cloud computing jv with a Beijing-based investment and management firm and an individual
* Says the jv with registered capital of 100 million yuan and the co to hold 30 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5iosdA
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HALIFAX, England, May 18 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tighten laws on company takeovers and would ensure any foreign group buying important infrastructure did not undermine security or essential services if she wins next month's national election.