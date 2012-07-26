NEW YORK, July 26 Booz Allen & Hamilton Inc reduced pricing on its $1.25 billion term loan B by 25-50bp, taking the coupon on the facility to 350bp over Libor, sources said.

The loan was originally talked at 375-400bp over Libor. A 1 percent Libor floor and an original issue discount of 99 cents remain unchanged. The term loan B will carry soft call protection for one year.

The seven-year loan is part of a $2.25 billion loan package set to refinance existing debt and fund a $1 billion dividend to the company's shareholders.

Recommitments are due at 10 a.m. Friday, with allocations expected soon after that. Funding of the loan is set for July 30.

The rest of the bank loan consists of a $500 million secured revolving credit facility and a secured term loan A, which was upsized to $750 million from $500 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is leading the loan along with Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital, Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Sumitomo Mitsui are also arrangers.

The revolving credit and term loan A will be priced at 275bp over Libor, subject to a leveraged-based pricing grid. The revolver and TLA will mature in December 2017 while the TLB will mature in 2019.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Booz Allen is a provider of management and technology consulting services to the U.S. government in defense, intelligence, and civil markets, and to corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit organizations.