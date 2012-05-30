May 30 Government consultancy firm Booz Allen
Hamilton Holding Corp reported a stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit on growth at its defense, civil and
intelligence businesses.
Booz Allen, founded in 1914, said it expects revenue growth
for the first half of fiscal 2013 to be flat or in the
low-single digits.
The company also declared a special cash dividend of $1.50
per share.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $50.6 million, or 36 cents
per share, from $18.1 million, or 13 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 41 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue grew 3 percent to $1.54 billion, slightly below the
$1.55 billion analysts expected.
Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company closed at
$14.88 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.