SYDNEY, March 26 Australia's Bank of Queensland said on Monday it is raising around A$450 million ($470.54 million) through a discounted share offering to strengthen Tier 1 capital in the face of an expected first-half net loss.

The regional lender said in a statement it expected to post a first-half loss of A$91 million compared to an A$48 million net profit in the same period of the previous year, blaming it on larger-than-expected impairment costs and weakness in the Queensland economy.

Impairment expenses rose to A$328 million from $134 million in the prior period, it said. The company will release its first-half results on April 18.

"BOQ's underlying performance was achieved against a backdrop of continued variability in the strength of the Queensland economy, which has negatively impacted the commercial and residential property market," said Bank of Queensland CEO and managing director Stuart Grimshaw.

"Queensland has been negatively impacted by the flow-on effects of a downturn in tourism and has endured recent natural disasters such as floods and cyclones," he added.

The equity raising will comprise a placement of around A$150 million to institutional investors, an institutional entitlement offer of A$135 million and a retail entitlement offer of approximately A$165 million.

The bank said 74 million new shares are to be issued as part of the fully underwritten equity raising, at A$6.05 per new share, a 17.1 percent discount to the last closing price of its shares.

It said the equity raising will help fund organic growth opportunities and strengthen Tier 1 equity. Upon completion the bank expects to have a Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.5 percent, the bank added

Trading in Bank of Queensland shares were halted on Monday and the bank said it was expected to recommence on Wednesday upon completion of the offer. ($1 = 0.9563 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)