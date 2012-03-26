SYDNEY, March 26 Australia's Bank of Queensland
said on Monday it is raising around A$450 million
($470.54 million) through a discounted share offering to
strengthen Tier 1 capital in the face of an expected first-half
net loss.
The regional lender said in a statement it expected to post
a first-half loss of A$91 million compared to an A$48 million
net profit in the same period of the previous year, blaming it
on larger-than-expected impairment costs and weakness in the
Queensland economy.
Impairment expenses rose to A$328 million from $134 million
in the prior period, it said. The company will release its
first-half results on April 18.
"BOQ's underlying performance was achieved against a
backdrop of continued variability in the strength of the
Queensland economy, which has negatively impacted the commercial
and residential property market," said Bank of Queensland CEO
and managing director Stuart Grimshaw.
"Queensland has been negatively impacted by the flow-on
effects of a downturn in tourism and has endured recent natural
disasters such as floods and cyclones," he added.
The equity raising will comprise a placement of around A$150
million to institutional investors, an institutional
entitlement offer of A$135 million and a retail entitlement
offer of approximately A$165 million.
The bank said 74 million new shares are to be issued as part
of the fully underwritten equity raising, at A$6.05 per new
share, a 17.1 percent discount to the last closing price of its
shares.
It said the equity raising will help fund organic growth
opportunities and strengthen Tier 1 equity. Upon completion the
bank expects to have a Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.5 percent, the
bank added
Trading in Bank of Queensland shares were halted on Monday
and the bank said it was expected to recommence on Wednesday
upon completion of the offer.
($1 = 0.9563 Australian dollars)
