MELBOURNE May 22 The board of Australian building products firm Boral Ltd ousted the company's chief executive Mark Selway on Tuesday, saying a new leader was needed who could "harmonise" the company after a two-year restructuring.

Selway, 52, who has headed Boral since January 2010, oversaw a turnaround involving the sale of about A$1 billion ($985.65 million) in assets and cutting capacity in manufacturing plants as the company battled weak housing and construction markets both in Australia and the United States.

"The board has decided that the stewardship of the company going forward requires a Chief Executive with a leadership style suited to harmonising the changes that have occurred over the last two years throughout the company," Boral said in a statement.

The board said Selway would step down from his role effective immediately, although he would remain employed until July 31 to help with the transition.

Last month, Boral posted net profit below its own forecast and made an unexpected cut in full-year profit guidance because of heavy rain and wet weather across eastern Australia.

Boral said it has appointed Ross Batstone, currently divisional managing director Boral building products, as acting chief executive officer until a successor could be found. ($1 = 1.0146 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)