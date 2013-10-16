SYDNEY Oct 17 Australian building materials
maker Boral Ltd and its U.S. peer USG Corp said
on Thursday they had agreed to a joint venture to bring together
Boral's manufacturing and distribution network and USG's
technologies.
The joint venture, which will make plasterboard and
ceilings, will be owned 50 percent by Boral and 50 percent by
USG, the companies said in a statement.
USG will pay up to $575 million to Boral and the $1.6
billion joint venture will have operations in 12 countries, the
statement said.
The JV is expected to complete by January 2014, and Boral
said its net profit after tax for the 2014 fiscal year would be
reduced by around A$15 million ($14 million) as a result.
The bricks, roof tiles and cement maker has been wrestling
with weak building activity and pricing pressure. It has been
shedding 800 jobs since January to cut costs.
Boral shares closed at A$4.75 on Wednesday, having risen
almost 9 percent this year to underperform the 13 percent rise
in the broader market. USG shares closed down 1.3 percent at $27
on Wednesday.