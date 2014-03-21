March 21 Borderfree Inc's shares rose
as much as 33 percent in their debut, valuing the e-commerce
technology provider at about $648 million.
Borderfree provides online tools that help U.S. retailers
such as Macy's Inc, Aeropostale Inc and Under
Armour Inc.
The company raised about $80 million after its offering of 5
million shares was priced at $16 each, the top end of its
expected price range.
Borderfree's shares opened at $21 and rose to $21.25.
Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are among the lead
underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)