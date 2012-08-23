LONDON Aug 23 British oil explorer Borders &
Southern reported positive results from the latest
tests at its well off the coast of the disputed Falkland
islands, increasing the possibility of a second commercial oil
and gas discovery there.
Borders is leading efforts to find oil off the south coast
of the remote islands. Exploration in the region by British
companies has inflamed tension with Argentina, which claims
sovereignty over the islands it knows as the Malvinas, losing a
war to Britain over them in 1982.
The explorer said on Thursday that the initial yield from
gas condensate samples taken at its well in the South Falkland
basin varied from 123 to 140 standard barrels per million cubic
feet, more than what analysts said was needed for the find to
have commercial potential.
Gas condensate is a liquid which often trades at a premium
to crude oil.
"It looks good. It definitely looks good...What (the
numbers) mean is that essentially this is a commercial
discovery, the first in the South Falkland basin," said Numis
analyst Sanjeev Bahl.
"There's potentially more adjacent discoveries to be made,
because it's not going to be the only large condensate discovery
in the South Falkland basin," he added.
Britain's Rockhopper found oil north of the islands
in 2010.
Borders chalked up an initial success in April, when it
found gas condensate at its first well, but disappointed with a
dry well last month.
It said on Thursday that following the positive results it
would drill to confirm resource estimates and establish a
commercial development, and carry out further exploration
drilling.
It would look to bring in partners to help fund that next
phase, it said.
Argentina has made a number of moves to make life difficult
for British oil explorers, most recently saying it will take
legal action against them.
The sticky political situation is likely to put some oil
majors getting involved, but Borders will hope it can follow
Rockhopper, which secured a $1 billion deal with Premier Oil
last month to help it develop the oil it had
found.
Shares in Borders, which lost two-thirds of their value
after July's dry well, began to recover some of those losses to
stand at 27.8 pence at 1424 GMT, up 36.6 percent on the day.